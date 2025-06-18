Left Menu

Wall Street Edges Up as Investors Await Fed's Move Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street indexes rose slightly as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision amid ongoing Israel-Iran tensions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on rising prices are key, with no immediate rate changes expected. Energy, consumer stocks rose; healthcare fell. Middle East war news added risk-related anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:39 IST
Wall Street Edges Up as Investors Await Fed's Move Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indexes saw minor gains on Wednesday, as the financial world turned its attention to the Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy decision. The market's cautious optimism comes amidst an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which now enters its sixth day.

The statements of Fed Chair Jerome Powell are eagerly awaited, as investors seek insight into his strategy for countering rising prices, a pressing concern for the central bank. It is anticipated that the Fed will maintain current interest rates, aligning with market predictions. Recent movements in money markets indicate a projected 46 basis points reduction by 2025's end, contingent on the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The potential for increased U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern conflict has heightened investor anxiety. In domestic trading, positive performances came from the energy and consumer sectors, while healthcare saw reductions. Tesla's shares climbed, and Circle Internet rose due to stablecoin regulatory developments. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims data suggested continued labor market caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025