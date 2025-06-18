Assam Gas Leak: ONGC Castigated Over Delayed Response

The persistent gas leak from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Assam's Barichuk has entered its seventh consecutive day, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to appeal for accelerated containment measures. Sarma addressed Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri, highlighting sluggish efforts by ONGC and pressing for immediate action.

The blowout, which emerged on June 12 at Well No RDS 147, is causing distress across neighboring villages, with over 330 families displaced. Despite recent mitigation strategies, including water blanketing and high-volume mud pumping, pressure remains high, forcing evacuations and state-led relief operations.

In response to community concerns, Sarma urged ONGC to prioritize a mission-based approach, engage with locals, and bolster on-site efforts. Meanwhile, ONGC continues its attempts to control the situation, maintaining safety protocols based on regulatory standards and international practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)