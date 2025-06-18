Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Temporary Nuclear Waste Sites in Texas and New Mexico

The Supreme Court reinstated plans to store nuclear waste temporarily in rural Texas and New Mexico, reversing a lower court's decision. This move supports the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's licenses given to facilities in these states, amid ongoing challenges to find permanent storage solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday authorized plans to temporarily store nuclear waste in Texas and New Mexico, reigniting discussions on long-term storage solutions for the nation's mounting nuclear waste issue. The court, with a 6-3 vote, overturned a previous ruling by a federal appeals court that blocked the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's efforts.

This decision marks an important development for Interim Storage Partners in Texas and Holtec International in New Mexico, who are poised to manage thousands of tonnes of nuclear waste for up to 40 years. The court's ruling eliminates a significant obstacle, though it does not finalize the licenses for these facilities.

The nuclear waste dilemma has persisted due to the halted plans for a permanent repository at Yucca Mountain. Opponents, including key figures from Texas and New Mexico, continue to contest these temporary storage sites due to their potential environmental impact and lack of permanent solutions.

