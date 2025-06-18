Himachal Pradesh Demands Full Support After Devastating 2023 Disaster

Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has expressed gratitude to the Central government for releasing Rs 2,006.40 crore towards disaster restoration efforts following the unprecedented natural calamity in 2023. However, he reiterated the state's demand for the full financial support of over Rs 9,000 crore, initially sought for rebuilding critical infrastructure and livelihoods.

In a statement to ANI, Chauhan acknowledged the partial aid while emphasizing unresolved needs, "We asked the central government to sanction Rs 9,000 crore, which is still pending. However, we thank the Central Government and Home Minister Amit Shah for the Rs 2,006 crore... We believe the funds are rightfully ours." He further highlighted the state government's efforts to prioritize road and water supply repairs.

Earlier today, a high-level committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 2,006.40 crore in assistance under the Recovery and Reconstruction plan for Himachal Pradesh. The Home Minister's Office stated that the central government "stands shoulder to shoulder with states" during natural disasters, having allocated Rs 25,425.16 crore to states under disaster response funds for the financial year 2024-25.

In 2023, Himachal Pradesh faced one of the worst natural disasters in its 75-year history, leading to over 550 fatalities and estimated losses of approximately Rs 10,000 crore. Critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and water schemes were severely affected. The state legislature unanimously sought substantial aid, submitting a detailed proposal projecting a need for Rs 9,000 crore after a central assessment team evaluated the damage.

The calamity, driven by intense monsoon rains, caused landslides, flash floods, and displacement in districts like Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan, presenting ongoing challenges for rehabilitation and infrastructure rebuilding.

