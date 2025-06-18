Supreme Court Grants Cancer Patient Relief from Bail Surrender

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a reprieve to a woman battling cancer, staving off the Delhi High Court's order demanding her surrender. Jyoti, accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, had her interim bail plea denied, leading to a critical appeal.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan of the vacation bench intervened, mandating that Jyoti need not surrender until the matter receives full consideration on June 27. This decision follows urgent medical complaints that Jyoti was hospitalized for severe symptoms, including breathlessness and limb weakness.

The Delhi High Court previously refused additional interim bail, citing Jyoti's 'bad character' with multiple charges against her, including the seizure of 480 grams of heroin. Jyoti's defense team argues that their client's health conditions, including a cancer diagnosis, warrant leniency and medical care beyond prison confines.

(With inputs from agencies.)