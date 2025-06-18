Kerala's Unyielding Crusade for a Drug-Free Tomorrow
The Kerala government is intensifying its campaign against drug abuse to foster a drug-free society. At a recent press conference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a comprehensive set of programs aimed at combating the drug menace affecting various societal sections.
Starting June 26 and running until January 30, 2026, the campaign coincides with the International Day Against Drug Abuse. Key initiatives include district-level events, college programs, and efforts involving NGOs, artists, and residents' associations, all contributing to community awareness and involvement.
Strong enforcement actions accompany the campaign, with significant drug seizures and multiple arrests already reported under 'Operation D-Hunt.' Educational initiatives are also in place, focusing on teacher training, student awareness, and curriculum modifications, backed by government departments and community groups.
