Left Menu

Fintech Frontier: Innovating Against Cyberfraud and Expanding Global Horizons

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged fintech startups to address digital fraud and expand financial inclusion. Speaking at the Digital Payments Awards 2025, she highlighted the potential of Indian fintech innovations as global public goods. The sector is projected to reach USD 400 billion by 2028-29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:57 IST
Fintech Frontier: Innovating Against Cyberfraud and Expanding Global Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged fintech startups to develop cutting-edge solutions to tackle the increasing threat of digital fraud, including 'deep fakes' and cybercrimes orchestrated by fly-by-night operators. Speaking at the Digital Payments Awards 2025, Sitharaman emphasized the role of fintechs in advancing financial inclusion across India.

Highlighting the global potential of Indian fintech innovations, the Minister stressed the need for the sector to expand digital lending to MSMEs and explore international markets. She noted that Indian fintech products could become global public goods, benefiting emerging and developed economies.

With the Indian fintech market poised to reach USD 400 billion by 2028-29, Sitharaman praised the unique progress and innovation pace of the sector. She pointed out India's substantial contributions to real-time digital transactions and successful implementation of direct benefit transfers, which have saved significant resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025