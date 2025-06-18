SEBI Eases IPO Route for Startup Founders
SEBI has eased regulations for startup founders, allowing them to retain employee stock options granted at least a year before filing IPO papers. The move aims to support founders classified as promoters. Adjustments also simplify disclosure requirements for Qualified Institutions Placement, streamlining the process and reducing redundancy.
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has provided significant relief for startup founders aiming to go public by approving a new regulation. This adjustment allows these entrepreneurs to retain employee stock options (ESOPs) granted at least one year before filing their initial public offering (IPO) paperwork.
Under prior rules, promoters could not hold or be given share-based benefits like ESOPs. If they held such benefits, a liquidation was required before filing. This change will now benefit founders classified as promoters, allowing them to retain and benefit from these options post-IPO.
Additionally, the SEBI board has simplified disclosure norms for Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). By focusing on relevant, concise information, the board seeks to streamline the document preparation process, eliminating redundant disclosures already accessible publicly. This move promises efficiency and clarity for issuers and investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SEBI
- IPO
- ESOP
- regulated
- founders
- promoters
- disclosure
- Simplification
- startup
- streamline
ALSO READ
Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech, honored with 'India's Top 50 CEOs, MDs, and Founders' Recognition by the Great Manager Institute® for 2025
Sebi board cleared a proposal to allow startup founders to retain ESOPs granted one year before IPO plans.
Climate Risk Disclosure: A Voluntary Path by Basel
Elon Musk's X Corp Sues New York Over Social Media Disclosure Law