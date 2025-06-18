Serbia Eyes Best Gas Deal in Europe Amid Russian Energy Pivot

Serbia is actively negotiating a new gas agreement with Russia, promising what officials call the best price in Europe. Dusan Bajatovic, the head of state gas company Srbijagas, confirmed these talks during an interview.

Despite Serbia's EU membership aspirations, which come with proposed future bans on Russian gas, Bajatovic believes Serbia and the broader continent will eventually have to return to Russian supplies due to their cost-effectiveness.

Bajatovic emphasized the global gas market's reliance on key players like Russia and the United States for production and China as a consumer. He also supported potential U.S. involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline repair.