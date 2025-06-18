Tragedy Strikes Pune: Multiple Accidents Highlight Safety Concerns

This week, a series of tragic accidents in Pune district, Maharashtra, have spotlighted the region's safety challenges. On Wednesday, seven lives were lost when a sedan collided with a pick-up truck on Jejuri Morgaon road, according to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill. More details on the collision are expected soon.

Just days prior, a horrifying bridge collapse over the Indrayani River resulted in four deaths and 51 injuries. Speaking about the incident, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that rescue operations included a team of about 250, successfully saving 38 individuals. Three victims were identified, while one male remains unidentified.

Adding to the week's tragic tally, on June 12, a 29-year-old woman died after a truck hit her scooter at Gangadham Chowk, with her father-in-law suffering injuries. The scooter was struck from behind just as the traffic signal turned green, illustrating the peril that city commuters continue to face.

(With inputs from agencies.)