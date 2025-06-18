Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pune: Multiple Accidents Highlight Safety Concerns

In Maharashtra's Pune district, three separate incidents have claimed multiple lives. A road accident involving a sedan and a pick-up truck killed seven. A bridge collapse over the Indrayani River left four dead and 51 injured. Earlier, a truck-scooter collision resulted in one fatality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pune: Multiple Accidents Highlight Safety Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This week, a series of tragic accidents in Pune district, Maharashtra, have spotlighted the region's safety challenges. On Wednesday, seven lives were lost when a sedan collided with a pick-up truck on Jejuri Morgaon road, according to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill. More details on the collision are expected soon.

Just days prior, a horrifying bridge collapse over the Indrayani River resulted in four deaths and 51 injuries. Speaking about the incident, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that rescue operations included a team of about 250, successfully saving 38 individuals. Three victims were identified, while one male remains unidentified.

Adding to the week's tragic tally, on June 12, a 29-year-old woman died after a truck hit her scooter at Gangadham Chowk, with her father-in-law suffering injuries. The scooter was struck from behind just as the traffic signal turned green, illustrating the peril that city commuters continue to face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025