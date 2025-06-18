Left Menu

Puri: Modi's Canada Visit Strikes at Khalistani Extremists

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded PM Modi's Canada visit, describing it as a strong rebuke to Khalistani extremists. Puri highlighted the new Canadian PM Mark Carney's commitment to enhance collaboration with India, particularly in areas including AI, energy, and anti-terrorism, aiming to mend bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:36 IST
Puri: Modi's Canada Visit Strikes at Khalistani Extremists
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Canada as a decisive challenge to Khalistani extremist forces, emphasizing its positive impact on bilateral relations. The visit, according to Puri, sets the stage for addressing past diplomatic frictions between India and Canada.

Puri pointed out that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed enthusiasm for collaboration with India in sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, and counter-terrorism. He referred to this engagement as a 'hard slap' to extremist elements funded by outside forces. Carney, following the G7 Summit discussions, assured efforts to revive mutual respect and trust between the two nations.

This diplomatic initiative comes amid strained ties, stemming from perceived leniency towards Khalistani separatists in Canada and controversies over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. Puri remains optimistic that this visit will facilitate the healing of diplomatic fissures, reinforcing cooperation between India and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025