Puri: Modi's Canada Visit Strikes at Khalistani Extremists

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Canada as a decisive challenge to Khalistani extremist forces, emphasizing its positive impact on bilateral relations. The visit, according to Puri, sets the stage for addressing past diplomatic frictions between India and Canada.

Puri pointed out that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed enthusiasm for collaboration with India in sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, and counter-terrorism. He referred to this engagement as a 'hard slap' to extremist elements funded by outside forces. Carney, following the G7 Summit discussions, assured efforts to revive mutual respect and trust between the two nations.

This diplomatic initiative comes amid strained ties, stemming from perceived leniency towards Khalistani separatists in Canada and controversies over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. Puri remains optimistic that this visit will facilitate the healing of diplomatic fissures, reinforcing cooperation between India and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)