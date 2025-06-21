Left Menu

ONGC Advances in Controlling Assam Gas Blowout

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has reported significant progress in containing a gas blowout at the Rudrasagar oil field in Assam. This incident, which began on June 12, has seen reduced flow rates as ONGC, in collaboration with an international expert team, manages the situation.

  • India

The state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced substantial progress in managing a significant gas blowout at its Rudrasagar oil field in Assam. The development marks a crucial step forward in efforts to contain the incident that commenced on June 12, significantly lowering the gas flow rates.

An expert team from CUDD Pressure Control, USA, reviewed ONGC's actions on-site and expressed confidence in the corporation's strategy and execution. Although no precise timeline for complete control was provided, ONGC states that extensive site preparations are underway, including the removal of well tubulars and cranes mobilization.

Key safety measures, such as continuous water blanketing and methane monitoring, are in place around the blowout site. Authorities have also set up relief camps for residents in the area, ensuring safety and provision of essentials. As of now, the gas pressure has decreased, prompting a planned junk shot operation to contain further risks.

