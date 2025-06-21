Left Menu

ONGC Advances in Containing Assam Gas Leak; Safety Measures Intensify

ONGC has significantly reduced the gas flow from a leaking crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district. International experts have endorsed ONGC's containment strategy. Extensive site preparations are underway, while safety protocols and relief measures continue. Over 330 families evacuated are receiving support and financial aid from the Assam government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ONGC has reported substantial progress in controlling the gas leakage at its crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district. The gas flow rate has been significantly reduced, marking a crucial step in containment efforts.

An international team from the USA has conducted an assessment and confirmed the effectiveness of ONGC's strategy and execution. Extensive site preparations are ongoing to facilitate the next phase of action, including the removal of tubulars from the well and mobilization of cranes. Safety measures, such as water blanketing and environmental monitoring, continue around the clock.

Over 330 families have been evacuated from nearby villages, receiving support and financial aid. The Assam government has pledged Rs 25,000 to each affected family, while ONGC assures adequate compensation after damage assessments. ONGC and local authorities plan to jointly evaluate the situation and execute additional containment measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

