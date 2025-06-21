Himachal Gears Up for Early Monsoon with Proactive Measures
Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced proactive measures as the state prepares for an early monsoon. These steps include inter-departmental coordination, deployment of machinery in vulnerable zones, and pre-positioning temporary bridges to tackle potential weather-related challenges effectively, ensuring swift responses to flash floods and landslides.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is taking proactive steps to prepare for the early southwest monsoon, which arrived five days ahead of its usual schedule. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced measures including coordination meetings with relevant departments and the strategic deployment of machinery in vulnerable areas.
Singh spoke to ANI, highlighting the importance of these preparations in light of warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He reported holding joint meetings with the State Disaster Management Authority and reviewing PWD's readiness. A detailed examination of preparedness is scheduled to address potential rain-related challenges.
Particular attention is being paid to areas along rivers and streams due to frequent damage. Singh detailed plans to deploy portable bridges to replace any washed-out structures quickly and emphasized maintaining close coordination with district officials, especially in landslide-prone regions. This initiative comes amid forecasts of heavier-than-usual rains posing a risk of landslides and flash floods.
