Left Menu

Himachal Gears Up for Early Monsoon with Proactive Measures

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced proactive measures as the state prepares for an early monsoon. These steps include inter-departmental coordination, deployment of machinery in vulnerable zones, and pre-positioning temporary bridges to tackle potential weather-related challenges effectively, ensuring swift responses to flash floods and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:07 IST
Himachal Gears Up for Early Monsoon with Proactive Measures
Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is taking proactive steps to prepare for the early southwest monsoon, which arrived five days ahead of its usual schedule. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced measures including coordination meetings with relevant departments and the strategic deployment of machinery in vulnerable areas.

Singh spoke to ANI, highlighting the importance of these preparations in light of warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He reported holding joint meetings with the State Disaster Management Authority and reviewing PWD's readiness. A detailed examination of preparedness is scheduled to address potential rain-related challenges.

Particular attention is being paid to areas along rivers and streams due to frequent damage. Singh detailed plans to deploy portable bridges to replace any washed-out structures quickly and emphasized maintaining close coordination with district officials, especially in landslide-prone regions. This initiative comes amid forecasts of heavier-than-usual rains posing a risk of landslides and flash floods.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025