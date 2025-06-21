Gujarat Sets Guinness Record with Bhujangasana On International Yoga Day
Gujarat celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day by setting a Guinness World Record at Sharmishtha Lake, with 2,121 participants performing Bhujangasana simultaneously. The event, themed 'Yog for One Earth, One Health', aims to promote health and well-being while honoring India's ancient cultural practices.
In a remarkable feat to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, Gujarat set a new Guinness World Record with 2,121 participants executing Bhujangasana at Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar, the ancestral hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The theme, 'Yog for One Earth, One Health,' resonates with Gujarat's vision of a 'Healthy Gujarat - Obesity-Free Gujarat.' These mass yoga events, including a record from 2023 where 1.50 lakh individuals performed Yoga together in Surat, highlight the state's commitment to health and wellness.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who led the celebrations alongside dignitaries like Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Gujarat Yog Board Chairman Sheeshpal Rajput, stressed the global acknowledgment of Yoga due to Prime Minister Modi's initiatives. Patel emphasized Yoga's holistic benefits and its role in fostering a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
