KTR at Oxford India Forum: Telangana's Rise as a Model of Inclusive Growth

KT Rama Rao, Former Minister and BRS Working President, spoke at Oxford India Forum, showcasing Telangana's rapid transformation and economic growth since 2014. He highlighted successful initiatives in technology, agriculture, and investment, positioning Telangana as a model for inclusive development and cooperation among Indian states.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the esteemed Oxford India Forum, Former Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) delivered a riveting address about Telangana's impressive growth trajectory since its establishment. Focusing on the theme 'Governing Innovation - A Telangana Case Study', KTR spotlighted India's youngest state as a model of inclusive development and economic resilience.

Telangana, formed in 2014 after decades of peaceful democratic struggle, has rapidly emerged as a model state. KTR celebrated the state's surge in economic indicators and its rise in national economic standings, thanks to robust sectors like technology, agriculture, and industry. He also underscored the state's innovative governance as key to its transformation.

KTR emphasized that Telangana's evolution extends beyond numbers, focusing on societal empowerment and dignity restoration. Landmark projects, such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, illustrate the state's bold decisions. Additionally, Hyderabad's emergence as a global investment hub and the legislative reforms promoting business efficiency were hailed as drivers of the state's success.

