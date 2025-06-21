Sachin Pilot Condemns BJP's Handling of Jodhpur Doctor's Case

In a fierce critique of the BJP administration, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has voiced strong disapproval of the ruling party's handling of the suicide case involving Dr. Rakesh Bishnoi, a resident doctor from Jodhpur's SN Medical College.

Pilot criticized the government for its lack of action despite recorded statements from Dr. Bishnoi before his death, accusing the authorities of pressuring police into unjust actions against protesters. Highlighting a deteriorating law and order situation, he urged for accountability in addressing crimes throughout the state.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined in the censure, condemning the police detentions of party leaders Abhimanyu Poonia and Nirmal Choudhary as unjust and contrary to democratic norms. Gehlot insisted on the leaders' release, defending their right to advocate for public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)