Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Condemns BJP's Handling of Jodhpur Doctor's Case

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan for its response to Dr. Rakesh Bishnoi's suicide, emphasizing the need for justice and better law and order. Former CM Ashok Gehlot also condemned police actions against protesting leaders as unjust and against democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:54 IST
Sachin Pilot Condemns BJP's Handling of Jodhpur Doctor's Case
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique of the BJP administration, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has voiced strong disapproval of the ruling party's handling of the suicide case involving Dr. Rakesh Bishnoi, a resident doctor from Jodhpur's SN Medical College.

Pilot criticized the government for its lack of action despite recorded statements from Dr. Bishnoi before his death, accusing the authorities of pressuring police into unjust actions against protesters. Highlighting a deteriorating law and order situation, he urged for accountability in addressing crimes throughout the state.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined in the censure, condemning the police detentions of party leaders Abhimanyu Poonia and Nirmal Choudhary as unjust and contrary to democratic norms. Gehlot insisted on the leaders' release, defending their right to advocate for public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025