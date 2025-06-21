Aviation Sector Embraces Yoga for Wellness on International Day 2025

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2025) on Saturday with zeal at Aviation Park, situated within Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. According to an official release, officers and staff from the Ministry and AAI actively participated, showcasing their commitment to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual wellness within the aviation sector.

The event kicked off early morning and featured a ceremonial assembly including a welcome address, lamp lighting, a Yoga pledge, and a structured Yoga protocol session led by certified experts. The celebration culminated with the National Anthem. Distinguished attendees included Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary of MoCA; Vipin Kumar, Chairman of AAI; and other senior ministry officials, reflecting the Ministry's emphasis on integrating health and well-being practices into daily work life.

A special video message by Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu was played, where he extended warm greetings and commended MoCA and AAI for organizing such a meaningful event. Emphasizing Yoga's role in harmonizing mind, body, and soul, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rejuvenating this ancient practice. Sinha urged participants to incorporate Yoga into their everyday life, enhancing health and balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)