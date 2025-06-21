Left Menu

Aviation Sector Embraces Yoga for Wellness on International Day 2025

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, alongside the Airports Authority of India, marked the 11th International Day of Yoga - 2025 with a fervent celebration at Aviation Park. Highlighting holistic health, key figures such as Ram Mohan Naidu praised Yoga's benefits, urging its integration into daily life for physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:39 IST
Aviation Sector Embraces Yoga for Wellness on International Day 2025
Ministry of Civil Aviation celebrated 11th International Day of Yoga (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2025) on Saturday with zeal at Aviation Park, situated within Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. According to an official release, officers and staff from the Ministry and AAI actively participated, showcasing their commitment to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual wellness within the aviation sector.

The event kicked off early morning and featured a ceremonial assembly including a welcome address, lamp lighting, a Yoga pledge, and a structured Yoga protocol session led by certified experts. The celebration culminated with the National Anthem. Distinguished attendees included Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary of MoCA; Vipin Kumar, Chairman of AAI; and other senior ministry officials, reflecting the Ministry's emphasis on integrating health and well-being practices into daily work life.

A special video message by Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu was played, where he extended warm greetings and commended MoCA and AAI for organizing such a meaningful event. Emphasizing Yoga's role in harmonizing mind, body, and soul, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rejuvenating this ancient practice. Sinha urged participants to incorporate Yoga into their everyday life, enhancing health and balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025