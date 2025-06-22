Middle East on Edge: U.S.-Israel Strikes Ignite Tensions in Iran

The simmering tensions in the Middle East have intensified as U.S. and Israeli forces executed coordinated strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. President Donald Trump announced the operation's 'spectacular military success' as a means to neutralize perceived threats in the region.

In retaliation, Iran launched missiles aimed at Israeli cities, escalating fears of a broader conflict. Despite the aggression, Iran's response has yet to include targeting U.S. bases, indicating a strategic withholding amid threats of a heightened military campaign.

With global eyes fixed on the region, concerns grow over potential disruptions to international oil shipments and regional stability. The U.N. nuclear watchdog remains vigilant, monitoring developments closely as diplomatic avenues remain strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)