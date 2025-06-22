Left Menu

Amid US Strikes, Iran Shifts Nuclear Assets: Anticipated Retaliation and Global Repercussions

Rajiv Nayan of MP-IDSA confirms Iran's preemptive relocation of nuclear assets after US airstrikes. While Tehran's capabilities at Fordow persist, the US vows to locate hidden assets. Iran decries the attacks as illegal, amid global concern and India's evacuation efforts.

In the wake of recent US airstrikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities—Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow—tensions escalate as global stakeholders respond. Rajiv Nayan, an expert from the Manohar Parikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, stated that Iran had anticipated the strikes and strategically relocated critical nuclear assets, potentially retaining operational capabilities at Fordow.

Speaking to ANI, Nayan suggested that despite Iran's claims of asset relocation, the US possesses technology to eventually discover these hidden sites. The airstrikes prompted an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) amid reassurances that off-site radiation levels remain unchanged. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi indicated further assessments are pending.

Iran condemned the US actions as violations of international law, asserting its commitment to continuing its nuclear program. Meanwhile, India accelerates evacuation plans for its nationals in Iran. The geopolitical consequences of this event prompt significant international discourse, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lauding the US's decisive military intervention.

