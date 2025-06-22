Left Menu

Israeli Stocks Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Israeli stocks surged for a sixth consecutive session to all-time highs following U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites. Investors view the U.S. actions as a deterrent to Tehran's nuclear development, boosting confidence in regional security. The Tel Aviv 125 and TA-35 indices saw significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:56 IST
Israeli Stocks Soar Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli stocks experienced a significant rise for the sixth straight session, reaching new all-time highs after the U.S. conducted strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. This decisive action is viewed by investors as a preventative measure against Tehran's nuclear weapon capabilities, consequently bolstering regional security assurances.

The stock market momentum followed Israel's own military actions against Iranian nuclear and military targets, which preceded the recent U.S. strikes. According to Mizrahi Tefahot chief markets economist Ronen Menachem, the U.S.'s aggressive stance is seen as transformative for the security landscape in the Middle East.

Despite escalating tensions, including Iran's retaliatory missile attacks, Israeli shares have consistently gained traction, buoyed by the strengthening of the shekel and rising government bond prices. This trend suggests potential positive prospects for strategic investors, particularly in light of potential alignment between Saudi and American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025