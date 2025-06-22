Israeli Stocks Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Israeli stocks experienced a significant rise for the sixth straight session, reaching new all-time highs after the U.S. conducted strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. This decisive action is viewed by investors as a preventative measure against Tehran's nuclear weapon capabilities, consequently bolstering regional security assurances.

The stock market momentum followed Israel's own military actions against Iranian nuclear and military targets, which preceded the recent U.S. strikes. According to Mizrahi Tefahot chief markets economist Ronen Menachem, the U.S.'s aggressive stance is seen as transformative for the security landscape in the Middle East.

Despite escalating tensions, including Iran's retaliatory missile attacks, Israeli shares have consistently gained traction, buoyed by the strengthening of the shekel and rising government bond prices. This trend suggests potential positive prospects for strategic investors, particularly in light of potential alignment between Saudi and American interests.

