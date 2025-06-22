NIA Arrests Unravel Terror Network as Global Tensions Rise

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals accused of sheltering terrorists tied to the Pahalgam attack. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta praised the arrests, stating they will be crucial in unveiling the intricate connections and operational reach of the terrorists involved.

Gupta, speaking to ANI, highlighted the gravity of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. He emphasized India's firm response and expressed that the recent arrests would uncover more details about the perpetrators' networks. Gupta critiqued Pakistan's ongoing support of terrorism, warning of possible self-destruction unless corrective measures are taken.

Amid this, international tensions soared as the U.S. conducted precision strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, a move Israel applauded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the urgency of dialogue to de-escalate conflicts. Iran, condemning the strikes as illegal, pledged to continue its nuclear program. India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from Iran proceed amidst the escalating regional discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)