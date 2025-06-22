Left Menu

NIA Arrests Unravel Terror Network as Global Tensions Rise

The National Investigation Agency's detention of two individuals linked to the Pahalgam attack will reveal terror networks' connections, says BJP leader Kavinder Gupta. Amid U.S. strikes on Iran and rising international tensions, leaders across the globe urge for dialogue and peace to prevent further escalations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:25 IST
NIA Arrests Unravel Terror Network as Global Tensions Rise
BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals accused of sheltering terrorists tied to the Pahalgam attack. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta praised the arrests, stating they will be crucial in unveiling the intricate connections and operational reach of the terrorists involved.

Gupta, speaking to ANI, highlighted the gravity of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. He emphasized India's firm response and expressed that the recent arrests would uncover more details about the perpetrators' networks. Gupta critiqued Pakistan's ongoing support of terrorism, warning of possible self-destruction unless corrective measures are taken.

Amid this, international tensions soared as the U.S. conducted precision strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, a move Israel applauded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the urgency of dialogue to de-escalate conflicts. Iran, condemning the strikes as illegal, pledged to continue its nuclear program. India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from Iran proceed amidst the escalating regional discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025