ICMR-NIIH: A Global Beacon for Rare Immune Disorder Diagnosis

The Centre of Excellence for Inborn Errors of Immunity (IEIs) at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR-NIIH) is rapidly establishing itself as a crucial national and international hub for diagnosing and managing rare immune disorders. Currently, the centre supports approximately 150 hospitals across India and extends its expertise to countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the UAE, and the United States.

In a detailed interview with ANI, Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, Director of ICMR-NIIH and ICMR-CRMCH, highlighted the international scope of the centre's capabilities. "Beyond India, our services have proven invaluable to patients in nations like the UAE," she said. "We actively collaborate with global institutions, including top centres in the USA, facilitating access to specialised functional assays crucial for confirming genetic diagnoses."

Dr. Madkaikar pointed out that the Department of Pediatric Immunology at ICMR-NIIH houses a cutting-edge facility specifically for diagnosing IEIs. "Our Centre of Excellence provides comprehensive diagnostic services and leads in both research and clinical testing for children suspected of having immune deficiencies," she noted.

Dr. Madkaikar elaborated on the centre's advanced diagnostic capabilities, mentioning the use of tools such as flow cytometry-based assays and modern genetic testing. These technologies enable the accurate identification of a wide range of immune system disorders, ensuring prompt diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the centre offers prenatal diagnostic services for at-risk families, empowering them to make informed reproductive decisions and pursue early interventions if necessary.

As a national referral hub, the centre supports over 50 medical colleges throughout India by providing specialised diagnostic tests and expert consultations to clinicians handling complex pediatric immunology cases. Dr. Madkaikar emphasised the centre's essential role in training healthcare professionals and advancing research in this domain.

The ICMR-NIIH Centre of Excellence for IEIs stands as a symbol of hope and innovation, fostering global partnerships and enhancing India's healthcare response to rare immune disorders. (ANI)

