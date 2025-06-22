Odisha CM Visits Sri Alarnath Temple, Reviews Rath Yatra Preparations

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, paid a visit to the esteemed Sri Alarnath Temple in Brahmagiri on Sunday, accompanied by his family and Brahmagiri MLA Upasana Mohapatra. The visit aimed to offer prayers and seek blessings from Maha Prabhu Alarnath during the Anavasara period, a time when devotees gather in large numbers at the temple.

Majhi's visit comes as devotees turn to Lord Alarnath for darshan, during the period after the Dev Snan Purnima, when Lord Jagannath and his siblings are believed to fall ill. The Chief Minister engaged with devotees within the temple, sharing moments of reverence and spiritual reflection.

In a social media post, Majhi expressed his wish for the grace of Lord Alarnath to be upon Odisha and its people, reinforcing his hopes for a prosperous state. On the same day, Majhi conducted a crucial meeting in Puri concerning preparations for the Rath Yatra set for June 27, ensuring that all safety and security measures are thoroughly established for the event.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized measures to make the Rath Yatra incident-free. Steps to enhance security included deploying coast guards and security forces, managing traffic flow with AI and drone cameras, and potentially using helicopters for surveillance. Majhi urged the administration to guarantee smooth operations, covering police deployment, traffic control, and fire safety measures, to maintain orderly observance of the Yatra.

