Left Menu

Assam's Mega Thermal Power Project Sparks Tribal Land Debate

Assam plans to establish a 3,000-MW thermal power project at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. While land in Dhubri and Goalpara has been identified, the government initially considered Kokrajhar but faced criticism for potentially encroaching on tribal land. The project promises significant economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:34 IST
Assam's Mega Thermal Power Project Sparks Tribal Land Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is set to embark on a massive 3,000-MW thermal power project, with foundations likely laid by November, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. The initiative, estimated at Rs 40,000 crore, aims to bolster the state's energy infrastructure.

Despite initial plans to position the project in Kokrajhar to maximize local economic advantages, the move faced resistance. Concerns have emerged regarding the potential encroachment on tribal lands, prompting discussions to avert the project from that region.

Sarma confirmed that alternative sites in Dhubri and Goalpara have now been earmarked. With the issuance of tenders imminent, the project is poised to generate substantial employment, making it a pivotal economic driver in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025