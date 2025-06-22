Assam's Mega Thermal Power Project Sparks Tribal Land Debate

Assam is set to embark on a massive 3,000-MW thermal power project, with foundations likely laid by November, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. The initiative, estimated at Rs 40,000 crore, aims to bolster the state's energy infrastructure.

Despite initial plans to position the project in Kokrajhar to maximize local economic advantages, the move faced resistance. Concerns have emerged regarding the potential encroachment on tribal lands, prompting discussions to avert the project from that region.

Sarma confirmed that alternative sites in Dhubri and Goalpara have now been earmarked. With the issuance of tenders imminent, the project is poised to generate substantial employment, making it a pivotal economic driver in the region.

