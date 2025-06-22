Left Menu

Himachal's Vigorous Anti-Drug Campaign Gains Momentum

Himachal Pradesh strengthens its campaign against drug abuse with youth support. CM Sukhu highlights steps to keep youth engaged in sports as Indian boxer Yashpal wins at the Virbhadra Singh Memorial Championship. The event honored late CM Virbhadra Singh, promoting sports and anti-drug awareness.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/press release). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh's government is intensifying its campaign against drug abuse, a move receiving overwhelming support from the youth, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The initiative aims to curb the influence of drug mafias, promising stringent actions to sustain and strengthen this drive.

In a commemorative event, CM Sukhu awarded winners of the Virbhadra Singh Memorial Pro-Boxing International Championship. Indian boxer Yashpal emerged victorious, bringing pride to the nation. The event, a tribute to the late Virbhadra Singh, highlighted the state's commitment to engaging youth in sports as a positive alternative.

To further incentivize sports, the government has increased prize money for international medalists and introduced special leave provisions for athletes participating in competitions. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the championship's role in raising drug awareness, honoring Raja Virbhadra Singh's legacy. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the championship, featuring professional boxers from India and Russia.

