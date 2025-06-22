Himachal's Vigorous Anti-Drug Campaign Gains Momentum

Himachal Pradesh's government is intensifying its campaign against drug abuse, a move receiving overwhelming support from the youth, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The initiative aims to curb the influence of drug mafias, promising stringent actions to sustain and strengthen this drive.

In a commemorative event, CM Sukhu awarded winners of the Virbhadra Singh Memorial Pro-Boxing International Championship. Indian boxer Yashpal emerged victorious, bringing pride to the nation. The event, a tribute to the late Virbhadra Singh, highlighted the state's commitment to engaging youth in sports as a positive alternative.

To further incentivize sports, the government has increased prize money for international medalists and introduced special leave provisions for athletes participating in competitions. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the championship's role in raising drug awareness, honoring Raja Virbhadra Singh's legacy. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the championship, featuring professional boxers from India and Russia.

