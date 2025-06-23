Left Menu

Trump Media's $400 Million Stock Buyback: Impact on Finances and Future

Trump Media and Technology Group plans a $400 million stock buyback after shares fell 46% since January. While the move aims to boost financial flexibility, the company recorded losses of $400.9 million in 2024. A separate bitcoin strategy will see institutional investors contribute $2.5 billion to a bitcoin reserve.

Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind the Truth Social platform, has announced its intention to buy back up to $400 million worth of its stock. The move follows a 46% slump in stock value this year. The buyback is aimed at enhancing the company's financial flexibility.

The buyback strategy involves retiring shares once purchased, preventing them from being reissued. Meanwhile, Trump Media reported losses of $400.9 million this year, alongside a 12% revenue decline to $3.6 million.

A separate bitcoin investment strategy will involve institutional investors purchasing $2.5 billion in the company stock to bolster a bitcoin reserve, aligning with similar strategies adopted by companies like MicroStrategy.

