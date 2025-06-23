Sharp Decline in India's Private Equity and Venture Capital Funding
Private equity and venture capital funding in India fell to USD 2.4 billion in May 2025, a significant decrease from previous months and years. Despite challenges, signs of economic optimism remain, with expectations for improved investment activity if global uncertainties ease. Startups dominate the funding landscape.
- Country:
- India
India experienced a significant drop in private equity and venture capital funding in May 2025, plummeting to USD 2.4 billion, according to a report by industry body IVCA and consultancy EY.
This figure marks a 68% decrease from May 2024 and a 53% decline compared to the previous month. However, positive domestic indicators such as strong GST collections and efforts to stabilize the rupee could signal a rebound, provided global tensions ease.
Of the transactions, startups attracted the highest investment, followed closely by financial services and real estate sectors. Experts anticipate a recovery if buyer-seller valuation expectations align.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- private equity
- venture capital
- funding
- investment
- finance
- startups
- EY
- IVCA
- financial services
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Enters Gold Loan Market with Paul Merchants Acquisition; Poonawalla Fincorp Unveils Instant MSME Loans
One Ocean Finance Initiative Launched to Transform Global Ocean Investment
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge
NHAI Unveils First Road Sector Asset Monetization Strategy to Boost Investment
Transcontinental Finance: A Dynamic Partnership in Global Wealth Management