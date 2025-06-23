Left Menu

Sharp Decline in India's Private Equity and Venture Capital Funding

Private equity and venture capital funding in India fell to USD 2.4 billion in May 2025, a significant decrease from previous months and years. Despite challenges, signs of economic optimism remain, with expectations for improved investment activity if global uncertainties ease. Startups dominate the funding landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:57 IST
Sharp Decline in India's Private Equity and Venture Capital Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India experienced a significant drop in private equity and venture capital funding in May 2025, plummeting to USD 2.4 billion, according to a report by industry body IVCA and consultancy EY.

This figure marks a 68% decrease from May 2024 and a 53% decline compared to the previous month. However, positive domestic indicators such as strong GST collections and efforts to stabilize the rupee could signal a rebound, provided global tensions ease.

Of the transactions, startups attracted the highest investment, followed closely by financial services and real estate sectors. Experts anticipate a recovery if buyer-seller valuation expectations align.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025