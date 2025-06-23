Sharp Decline in India's Private Equity and Venture Capital Funding

India experienced a significant drop in private equity and venture capital funding in May 2025, plummeting to USD 2.4 billion, according to a report by industry body IVCA and consultancy EY.

This figure marks a 68% decrease from May 2024 and a 53% decline compared to the previous month. However, positive domestic indicators such as strong GST collections and efforts to stabilize the rupee could signal a rebound, provided global tensions ease.

Of the transactions, startups attracted the highest investment, followed closely by financial services and real estate sectors. Experts anticipate a recovery if buyer-seller valuation expectations align.

