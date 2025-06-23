European Markets Tumble Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
European stocks dropped on Monday as investors were concerned about potential Iranian retaliation after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, with major markets closing in the red. Investors sought safe-haven assets due to escalating geopolitical tensions.
The STOXX 600 index, representing pan-European markets, fell by 0.3% after reaching its lowest level in over a month. Market indices across Germany, France, and the UK also ended the day in negative territory.
Concerns about tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to shift towards safe-haven assets like gold, causing a spike in their prices, as markets remain jittery about potential conflict escalation.
