Himachal's Parivartan Yatra: Youth Empowerment Against Drug Abuse

The Himachal Pradesh Police have initiated 'Parivartan Yatra', a campaign set up in Kangra to enlighten students about traffic regulations and the perils of drug use. The initiative will run until June 26 and involves multiple activities planned across 15 schools, a part of the Dehra police's Kanoon Vidyalaya programme.

Mayank Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Dehra, stated the campaign corresponds to directives from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aiming to foster responsible behavior in youth and a drug-free community. Police officials visited the schools on the campaign's kickoff day to educate students about safety and drug dangers.

Scheduled events include painting and speech competitions on June 24 on drug abuse, with outstanding students receiving awards. A rally featuring students, local officials, and community groups will occur on June 25, leading to the appointment of Youth Brand Ambassadors. The campaign culminates on the International Day Against Drug Abuse with a cricket match featuring police and local administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)