Tensions Soar: Iran Strikes U.S. Base in Qatar

Iran launched a missile attack on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar, claiming it as a response to U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Qatar reported no casualties, while its defences intercepted incoming missiles. The situation has heightened tensions in the Middle East, with diplomatic solutions sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:59 IST
Iran's military launched a missile attack on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar, branding it 'devastating and powerful.' This came after U.S. bombers targeted Iranian nuclear sites with massive bunker-busters, as tensions escalate following Tehran's threats to retaliate for the attacks.

Qatar's defence minister, as reported by Al Jazeera TV, confirmed that its air defence system intercepted missiles aimed at the Al Udeid base, which is the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East. Official statements from Qatar condemned the attack, affirming their right to respond, while also ensuring no casualties had resulted.

The alarming incident prompted the U.S. Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq to activate its air defence systems, with the White House and Defense Department closely observing potential threats. Qatar temporarily closed its air space, advising residents to stay sheltered, as the international community seeks a de-escalation of this volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

