Himachal CM Flags Off Ice Skating Contingent: Boosting Sports Culture

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu launches a team of 60 athletes for a national ice skating championship. The state amplifies sports initiatives, offering improved rewards and travel facilities, fostering youth participation. Sukhu mentions the efforts align with the state’s anti-drug mission and International Olympics Day spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:43 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off state contingent for National Ice Skating Championship (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a team of 60 athletes set to compete in the National Ice Skating Championship in Dehradun from June 25 to June 28. The flag-off ceremony took place at his official residence, marking a significant moment for the young sports enthusiasts.

Sukhu extended his best wishes to the participants, aligning the occasion with International Olympics Day, emphasizing the state's dedication to sports promotion. The government continues to enhance opportunities for its athletes, showcasing its commitment to developing local talent in various sports categories.

In a bid to support athletes, the Himachal Pradesh government has implemented several programs to boost incentives for medal winners at international events such as the Olympics and Asian Games. The state has increased diet allowances and improved travel conditions, including three-tier AC train fares and economy class flights over longer distances, to enhance participation and steer youth away from drugs towards a healthier lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

