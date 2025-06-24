Left Menu

Volatility in Oil Prices Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices dropped significantly, driven by Iran's response to U.S. attacks on its nuclear facilities. Despite tensions, oil flow disruptions are unlikely. While prices were initially high due to escalated conflicts, the market adjusted after Iranian military actions. Investors remain cautious about geopolitical risks affecting oil supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices experienced a dramatic drop of over 6% on Monday following heightened Middle East tensions. Iran's retaliation for U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites led to a missile strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar, although crucial oil and gas flows remain unaffected through the Strait of Hormuz.

Market shifts saw Brent crude futures decrease by $4.90, landing at $72.19 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by $4.60 to $69.23. Initial market spikes were noted after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed successful airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, intensifying the regional conflict.

Investors are closely monitoring the geopolitical landscape, as Iran's OPEC-leading crude output power resumes stability and energy analysts predict minimal impact on global oil supply. The situation reflects complex geopolitical risk factors influencing oil prices and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

