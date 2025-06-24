Left Menu

Maharashtra's Language Policy: Azmi Backs Hindi as Third Language

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi supports making Hindi the default third language in schools, with Marathi and English as the first and second. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes a thorough consultation before a final decision, amidst critiques of the state's language policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:00 IST
Maharashtra's Language Policy: Azmi Backs Hindi as Third Language
Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi has endorsed the state government's proposal to designate Hindi as the default third language in schools, prioritizing Marathi and English as the first and second languages. Azmi argued for Hindi's adoption as a national language, citing its extensive use in central government communications.

Addressing the media, Azmi stated, "Marathi is the first language, and English follows due to historical precedence. Hindi should be the third, with a parliamentary committee advocating its promotion nationwide." He dismissed concerns, arguing that domiciliary learning of regional languages like Assamese isn't practical for national coherence.

The state's rethink follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's announcement of an inclusive review process involving language experts and stakeholders. A previous government resolution had drawn criticism for making Hindi mandatory, prompting revisions to allow flexibility with a minimum student enrollment requirement for alternative languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025