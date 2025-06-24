Maharashtra's Language Policy: Azmi Backs Hindi as Third Language

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi has endorsed the state government's proposal to designate Hindi as the default third language in schools, prioritizing Marathi and English as the first and second languages. Azmi argued for Hindi's adoption as a national language, citing its extensive use in central government communications.

Addressing the media, Azmi stated, "Marathi is the first language, and English follows due to historical precedence. Hindi should be the third, with a parliamentary committee advocating its promotion nationwide." He dismissed concerns, arguing that domiciliary learning of regional languages like Assamese isn't practical for national coherence.

The state's rethink follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's announcement of an inclusive review process involving language experts and stakeholders. A previous government resolution had drawn criticism for making Hindi mandatory, prompting revisions to allow flexibility with a minimum student enrollment requirement for alternative languages.

