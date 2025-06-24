Diplomatic Efforts Surge as Iran Mulls Cooperation with IAEA

In a renewed diplomatic push, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced on Tuesday his proposal for a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The overture aims to reestablish dialogue following the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Grossi expressed optimism in a post on social media platform X, stating that Iran's collaboration with the agency could pave the way for resolving the protracted disagreements concerning Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Despite decades of tension, Iran continues to deny intentions of developing nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, Grossi's proposal indicates a potential shift toward diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)