India Unlocks Digital Future with 6 GHz Spectrum Delicensing

India takes a major step forward in digital connectivity by delicensing 500 MHz of the 6 GHz spectrum, aiming to boost Wi-Fi services and innovation. The move, hailed by Broadband India Forum's TV Ramachandran, is expected to transform Wi-Fi into a $22 billion segment by 2035, fueling digital inclusion nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:48 IST
TV Ramachandran, President of the Broadband India Forum (BIF) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark move to propel India's digital journey, the government has delicensed 500 MHz of the 6 GHz spectrum, a decision celebrated by TV Ramachandran, President of the Broadband India Forum. Describing it as crucial to strengthening India's digital future, Ramachandran highlighted the prolonged deliberations leading to this initiative. 'This is the first step in advancing innovation and connectivity for high-data applications,' he noted during an event in Delhi.

The strategic release aims to enhance digital access, promote Wi-Fi connectivity, and stimulate innovation in high-speed wireless data. The 6 GHz band is set to revolutionize Wi-Fi services, particularly for bandwidth-heavy applications such as online education, remote work, telemedicine, and IoT.

Speaking at the World Wi-Fi Day Conference, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia projected Wi-Fi to be a $22 billion industry by 2035, underscoring its transformative role in India's digital narrative. Scindia emphasized Wi-Fi's potential as a fundamental empowerment tool, advocating for widespread connectivity that democratizes access across India, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's PM-WANI initiative to bridge the digital divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

