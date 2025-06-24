Left Menu

Vedanta Secures USD 600 Million Loan to Enhance Financial Flexibility

Vedanta Resources Limited has secured a USD 600 million loan, with a commitment of USD 380 million from Gulf, Japanese, and European banks, to refinance its high-cost private credit facility. This refinancing is expected to enhance VRL's credit profile, reduce debt cost, and improve financial flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:10 IST
Vedanta Secures USD 600 Million Loan to Enhance Financial Flexibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Resources Limited, the London-based parent of mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, announced its successful acquisition of a USD 600 million term loan. This capital will replace an expensive private credit facility, enhancing its financial position and demonstrating global institutional confidence.

The first tranche of USD 380 million has been secured, sourced from a consortium including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, and Standard Chartered, with the remainder to be confirmed soon. The loan, with a four-year term and an interest rate based on the SOFR plus 450 basis points, aims to reduce interest costs significantly.

This strategic refinancing results in savings of USD 50 million annually and supports VRL's plan for a credit rating upgrade. The firm seeks to reach Investment Grade status, leveraging robust earnings and a strengthened balance sheet to decrease borrowing costs and access a broader range of investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025