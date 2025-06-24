Left Menu

Vietnam Revives Nuclear Power Ambitions with Russian Partnership

Vietnam plans to sign a nuclear power agreement with Russia in August, marking the country's reentry into nuclear energy. With site clearance in Ninh Thuan to be completed this year, the initiative aims to bolster Vietnam's power capacity to support economic growth, with operation beginning by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:44 IST
Vietnam Revives Nuclear Power Ambitions with Russian Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam is set to enter a new era of power generation, as the government announces plans to sign an agreement with Russia to establish its first nuclear power plant. The deal, expected to be finalized in August, marks a significant step in Vietnam's efforts to support its rapidly expanding economy with sustainable energy solutions.

Ninh Thuan province is the proposed site for the plant, with construction groundwork slated for completion by the end of this year. This development follows the revival of Vietnam's nuclear ambitions, which were halted nearly ten years ago. The government anticipates that the nuclear facilities, with a projected capacity of 6.4 gigawatts, will be operational between 2030 and 2035.

Financial arrangements for the project are underway, with Vietnam's finance ministry, central bank, state energy firm Petrovietnam, and utility company EVN tasked with coordinating the necessary loans. This move underscores the country's commitment to diversifying its energy portfolio and securing a sustainable power supply for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025