Assam's Power Shift: New Site for Thermal Plant

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected a proposed site in Dhubri district for a 3,400 MW thermal power plant. The project aims to enhance Assam's power capacity, targeting self-reliance by 2035. This initiative follows earlier controversies regarding tribal land in Kokrajhar. Plans include local employment and rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move towards boosting Assam's energy sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the proposed site for a 3,400 MW thermal power plant at Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra, Dhubri district, on Tuesday.

Spread across 3,300 bighas, the site was thoroughly inspected for its potential to be transformed into a regional hub for power generation. Sarma emphasized the importance of the project for achieving self-reliance in power generation and meeting Assam's growing energy demands, projected to reach 7,000 MW by 2035.

The state government has approved the Assam Thermal Power Generation Project Promotion Policy 2025, aiming to attract significant investments. While the initial plan was to build in Kokrajhar district, the project was relocated due to concerns over tribal land rights. Sarma assured residents of compensation and called for community support to ensure the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

