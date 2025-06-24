Left Menu

Bihar's New Marriage Halls and Social Security Boosts: A Transformative Initiative

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced plans to construct marriage halls in all panchayats to support poor women's weddings and increased social security pensions. The Cabinet also reduced meal prices at canteens and enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs, aiming for social and economic empowerment ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:33 IST
Bihar's New Marriage Halls and Social Security Boosts: A Transformative Initiative
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has unveiled a significant initiative to aid economically weaker families by establishing marriage halls across all panchayat areas, designed to assist with the wedding ceremonies of women from poorer backgrounds. This program, known as the 'Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Mandap Scheme,' aims for completion within five years and involves constructing over 8,053 halls across the state.

The state Cabinet has also launched several measures to bolster social welfare, including increasing the monthly social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. Additionally, meal prices at JEEViKA-run canteens have been reduced to Rs 20, benefiting visitors to public medical institutions. These measures reflect the government's commitment to improving living standards for impoverished demographics.

A comprehensive strategy also empowers women entrepreneurs, with raised bank loan caps for self-help groups and a proposal to provide grants to women-led enterprises. The efforts, focused on rural economic empowerment, come as part of the government's pre-election focus on social justice and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025