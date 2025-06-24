Bihar's New Marriage Halls and Social Security Boosts: A Transformative Initiative

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has unveiled a significant initiative to aid economically weaker families by establishing marriage halls across all panchayat areas, designed to assist with the wedding ceremonies of women from poorer backgrounds. This program, known as the 'Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Mandap Scheme,' aims for completion within five years and involves constructing over 8,053 halls across the state.

The state Cabinet has also launched several measures to bolster social welfare, including increasing the monthly social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. Additionally, meal prices at JEEViKA-run canteens have been reduced to Rs 20, benefiting visitors to public medical institutions. These measures reflect the government's commitment to improving living standards for impoverished demographics.

A comprehensive strategy also empowers women entrepreneurs, with raised bank loan caps for self-help groups and a proposal to provide grants to women-led enterprises. The efforts, focused on rural economic empowerment, come as part of the government's pre-election focus on social justice and economic growth.

