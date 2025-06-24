Left Menu

CSB Bank Extends Pralay Mondal's Tenure Amidst Profit Surge

CSB Bank has approved the extension of Pralay Mondal's term as Managing Director and CEO for three years, starting from September 2025. The bank reported a 26% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of March 2025, with earnings increasing to Rs 190 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:52 IST
CSB Bank Extends Pralay Mondal's Tenure Amidst Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CSB Bank announced on Tuesday that its board has approved the extension of Pralay Mondal's tenure as Managing Director and CEO for another three years. His renewed term will commence on September 15, 2025, and conclude on September 14, 2028, as per a regulatory filing.

This decision comes as the private sector lender reveals a significant 26% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The Kerala-based bank reported earnings of Rs 190 crore, compared to Rs 151 crore in the same period the previous year.

The extension of Mondal's leadership is seen as a signal of confidence in his strategic direction, aligning with the institution's financial success and growth trajectory over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025