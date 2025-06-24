CSB Bank Extends Pralay Mondal's Tenure Amidst Profit Surge

CSB Bank announced on Tuesday that its board has approved the extension of Pralay Mondal's tenure as Managing Director and CEO for another three years. His renewed term will commence on September 15, 2025, and conclude on September 14, 2028, as per a regulatory filing.

This decision comes as the private sector lender reveals a significant 26% increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The Kerala-based bank reported earnings of Rs 190 crore, compared to Rs 151 crore in the same period the previous year.

The extension of Mondal's leadership is seen as a signal of confidence in his strategic direction, aligning with the institution's financial success and growth trajectory over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)