Himachal Schools Mandate Daily News for Enhanced Student Awareness

The Himachal Pradesh education department mandates daily news reading in government schools to boost students' general awareness and critical thinking, following Chief Minister's directives. This initiative aims to improve real-world readiness and academic performance by incorporating English and Hindi newspapers into the daily routine.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant educational move, the Himachal Pradesh education department has mandated daily news reading sessions during morning assemblies in government schools. A spokesperson for the department reported on Tuesday that this initiative aligns with directives from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, intending to bolster students' awareness about current affairs.

The Chief Minister's decision followed a surprise visit to the Government Senior Secondary School in Baga Sarahan, Kullu district, where he observed a concerning lack of general knowledge among students. He stressed the necessity of integrating practical knowledge with academic studies to better prepare students for competitive exams and global challenges.

School heads have been instructed to ensure the availability of English and Hindi newspapers to aid students in improving reading comprehension, vocabulary, and public speaking skills. This step is perceived as crucial in cultivating informed citizens and is anticipated to promote comprehensive student development amid an interconnected world. (ANI)

