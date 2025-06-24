Punjab's Strategic Push for Seamless Foodgrain Procurement

The Punjab government has announced the creation of a Group of Ministers (GoM) aimed at supervising foodgrain procurement for the forthcoming seasons. Headed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, the group includes Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

Rahul Tiwari, Principal Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies, made a presentation detailing the strategic plans for smooth paddy procurement starting from October 1. To address storage issues, the GoM promised to generate 40 lakh Metric Tonnes of space by December, with plans to increase this to 82-83 lakh Metric Tonnes by the end of June 2023.

Minister Khuddian assured resolution of all legitimate issues faced by rice millers, commission agents, and farmers, noting that concerns requiring federal intervention will be elevated to the Union government. Meanwhile, Minister Kataruchak urged farmers to use only expert-recommended seeds to ensure quality produce.

