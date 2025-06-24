Left Menu

Wall Street Soars Amid Middle East Ceasefire and Fed Rate Clarity

Wall Street experienced a significant rally following President Trump's announcement of an Israel-Iran ceasefire. Financial and technology stocks led the gains, while energy stocks struggled. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell advocated a wait-and-see approach on interest rates, easing investor anxiety about monetary policy direction amidst international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:12 IST
Wall Street Soars Amid Middle East Ceasefire and Fed Rate Clarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive surge, Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's declaration of an Israel-Iran ceasefire injected optimism into the market. Financial and technology stocks spearheaded the rally, while plunging crude oil prices weighed down energy stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs, buoyed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks that the central bank is not rushing into interest rate changes. His assurance comes as investors grapple with tariff impacts and geopolitical uncertainties.

Trump's call for Middle East peace followed a tense weekend of military actions, including U.S. strikes on Iranian sites. However, hours into the ceasefire, Israel confirmed limited strikes near Tehran. Meanwhile, Fed officials including Powell and others emphasized a cautious approach to monetary policy amidst mixed signals on inflation and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025