DRDO's CQB Carbine: A New Milestone in Indian Defense Manufacturing

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed the Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine in collaboration with Bharat Forge. This compact and versatile firearm, capable of firing both NATO and INSAS ammunition, meets international standards and is aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of Indian Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:14 IST
Prateek Kishore, Scientist & Director General of Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE), DRDO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Bharat Forge, has unveiled the Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine. Scientist Prateek Kishore, Director General of DRDO's Armament & Combat Engineering Systems, hailed it as a symbol of synergy between development and manufacturing agencies and an achievement for Indian defense.

Designed at DRDO ARDE, Pune, and produced by Bharat Forge, the carbine is a compact weapon with a range of 200 meters and a weight of 3.3 kilograms. Its unique feature of firing both NATO and Indian INSAS ammunition positions it as a standout in its class, meeting stringent international performance standards.

Targeted at the Indian Armed Forces, the CQB Carbine is optimized for urban warfare, anti-terror operations, and close-quarters combat. With its emphasis on maneuverability, speed, and precision, it addresses functional and logistical challenges while offering enhanced lethality and reliability. This development could pave the way for one of the largest contracts in Indian-designed small arms production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

