DRDO's CQB Carbine: A New Milestone in Indian Defense Manufacturing

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Bharat Forge, has unveiled the Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine. Scientist Prateek Kishore, Director General of DRDO's Armament & Combat Engineering Systems, hailed it as a symbol of synergy between development and manufacturing agencies and an achievement for Indian defense.

Designed at DRDO ARDE, Pune, and produced by Bharat Forge, the carbine is a compact weapon with a range of 200 meters and a weight of 3.3 kilograms. Its unique feature of firing both NATO and Indian INSAS ammunition positions it as a standout in its class, meeting stringent international performance standards.

Targeted at the Indian Armed Forces, the CQB Carbine is optimized for urban warfare, anti-terror operations, and close-quarters combat. With its emphasis on maneuverability, speed, and precision, it addresses functional and logistical challenges while offering enhanced lethality and reliability. This development could pave the way for one of the largest contracts in Indian-designed small arms production.

(With inputs from agencies.)