Rahul Gandhi Challenges ECI Over Alleged Vote Rigging in Maharashtra Polls

Rahul Gandhi, questioning the Maharashtra assembly election's integrity, prompted ECI's response. Accusations include alleged 'vote theft' and destruction of evidence. With sharp allegations against Maharashtra's CM constituency voter list, Gandhi demands digital voter rolls and CCTV footage release amidst ECI's rule changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:39 IST
Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has raised allegations of electoral misconduct in the Maharashtra assembly elections, prompting a reaction from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Criticizing the polling body's integrity, Gandhi called for transparent conduct in elections.

According to insiders, the ECI extended an invitation to Gandhi for discussions after he consistently criticized the commission for alleged 'election rigging.' Accusations centered around the substantial increase in voter numbers within the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's constituency and changes in ECI's guidelines concerning election documentation preservation.

Gandhi, underscoring his demands via social media platforms, highlighted the need to unveil machine-readable digital voter rolls and related CCTV footage. His assertions focus on Booth Level Officers reporting suspicious voting behavior and media revelations identifying voters lacking verified addresses. ECI, however, firmly denied the allegations, standing by its procedural changes as fair and legitimate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

