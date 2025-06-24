Vice President Dhankhar Visits Nainital: Honoring Legacy and Celebrating Education

India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set for a significant three-day visit to Nainital, Uttarakhand, from June 25 to 27, according to an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat. The visit will see his participation in key educational celebrations and meetings with important stakeholders.

On June 25, Vice President Dhankhar will preside over the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Kumaun University, where he is expected to address students and faculty members, emphasizing the importance of education and innovation. Following this, on June 27, he will serve as the Chief Guest at the 156th Founders' Celebration of Sherwood College, further underscoring his dedication to educational institutions.

During this visit, the Vice President will also pay a visit to Raj Bhavan in Nainital. Prior to this tour, Dhankhar commemorated his parents, Kesari Devi and Gokal Chand, by planting a tree at LN Mishra College of Business Management in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. This act was part of a ceremony attended by a state minister, illustrating his personal connection to commemorating legacy while supporting educational causes.

