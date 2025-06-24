Left Menu

Revitalizing the Ganga: A Collaborative Path to Sustainability

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil led the 15th ETF meeting on Ganga conservation, highlighting the government's commitment through integrated, time-bound approaches. Key achievements, including new projects and financial management improvements, were reviewed, promoting broader participation and fast-tracking execution. Collaborative efforts across states further supported river rejuvenation goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:23 IST
Revitalizing the Ganga: A Collaborative Path to Sustainability
Union Min CR Patil chairs 15th meeting of ETF Ganga conservation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concentrated effort to ensure the Ganga River's rejuvenation, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil spearheaded the 15th Empowered Task Force (ETF) meeting, reinforcing the government's pledge to cleaner, sustainable Ganga conservation. The Ministry of Jal Shakti highlighted an integrated, time-bound, and technology-driven strategy.

Key projects launched in Bihar, alongside improvements in the National Mission for Clean Ganga's financial management, including reduced Utilization Certificate pendency and effective Treasury Single Accounts implementation, marked substantial administrative progress. Patil emphasized procedural simplification and support for contractors through insurance surety bonds.

Discussions focused on combatting urban expansion's challenges, maintaining zero untreated sewage discharge, and protocol implementation with active District Ganga Committees' involvement. Evaluations of sewage treatment plants, supported by premier institutions to ensure operational efficacy, were endorsed, underscoring the importance of workplace safety and continuous technological monitoring.

A national hackathon with Amity University sought innovative solutions using LiDAR data for river rejuvenation, demonstrating collaborative engagement across ministries, state governments, and stakeholders. Contributions from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar reflected a united approach to advancing conservation efforts.

