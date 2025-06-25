Left Menu

Global Market Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire

Global financial markets reached new heights following a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, leading to a decline in oil prices. Wall Street indices saw significant gains, particularly in technology and healthcare sectors. Currency exchanges fluctuated with the U.S. dollar weakening against the yen and the euro strengthening.

Updated: 25-06-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:18 IST
A global shares index soared to unprecedented levels on Tuesday, largely due to the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East. This temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran resulted in oil prices declining significantly, boosting market sentiment.

Key indices on Wall Street, including the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, recorded impressive gains, as investors poured into technology and healthcare stocks. Financials and communication services also showed notable uptrends, while energy and consumer staples lagged behind.

The positive sentiment extended across Europe and Asia, with shares experiencing sizable increases. Meanwhile, oil futures saw a sharp drop, and the U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies amid fluctuating trade dynamics. The investor confidence was noted as central banks projected potential adjustments to monetary policies in response to evolving economic indicators.

