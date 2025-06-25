Left Menu

Tragedy in Rithala: Factory Fire Claims Lives and Injures Several

A destructive fire engulfed a factory in Delhi's Rithala area, leaving three dead and three seriously injured. The fire department is diligently working to control the flames, which have affected multiple floors of the building. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities investigate the cause of the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:48 IST
Tragedy in Rithala: Factory Fire Claims Lives and Injures Several
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in a factory located in Rithala, Delhi, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives and serious injuries to three others. Fire department personnel extracted three charred bodies from the site while efforts to contain the blaze and rescue trapped individuals continue.

The incident was first reported to the Budh Vihar Police Station on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate action from emergency services. Upon their arrival, officials discovered the four-storey structure engulfed in flames, where ready-made and plastic bags were manufactured on the lower levels.

The injured, including Nitin Bansal, the owner's son, were initially treated at Dr BSA Hospital before being transferred to RML Hospital. As fire crews tirelessly battled the flames, smoke impeded search operations on the higher floors, with efforts still underway to bring the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

