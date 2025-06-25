Tragedy in Rithala: Factory Fire Claims Lives and Injures Several

A devastating fire erupted in a factory located in Rithala, Delhi, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives and serious injuries to three others. Fire department personnel extracted three charred bodies from the site while efforts to contain the blaze and rescue trapped individuals continue.

The incident was first reported to the Budh Vihar Police Station on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate action from emergency services. Upon their arrival, officials discovered the four-storey structure engulfed in flames, where ready-made and plastic bags were manufactured on the lower levels.

The injured, including Nitin Bansal, the owner's son, were initially treated at Dr BSA Hospital before being transferred to RML Hospital. As fire crews tirelessly battled the flames, smoke impeded search operations on the higher floors, with efforts still underway to bring the situation under control.

